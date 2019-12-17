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WOMM 12-17-19 Garbage Humans
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12 views • December 17, 2019
Today's video is once again dedicated to the garbage humans that walk among us. From a hellbent wannabe jihadi, to an idiot bank robber with a Instagram account. And, no Garbage Humans video would be complete without a couple of freaky Floridians.
You can find these stories and much more over on my Minds.com channel.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
Curator Daddy's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
You can find these stories and much more over on my Minds.com channel.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
Curator Daddy's Minds - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
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