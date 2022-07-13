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Up to 500,000 Dead from a Headache Pill
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⁣TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH https://bit.ly/universaltruth_realinternational_tv BREAKING: Jellatech Reveals its First Animal-Free, Cell-Based Collagen https://bit.ly/3uy4eUG

Finally! Medical Proof the Covid Jab is “Murder” https://bit.ly/3Ik1jVi

Samantha Smith joined Mark Steyn to discuss a report on grooming gangs in Telford https://bit.ly/3IjKVnE

Judge Orders Pfizer to Turn Over Vaccine Ingredients Within 48 Hours https://bit.ly/3AqJSAy

KELLOGS CERIALS ARE POISONING OUR CHILDREN https://bit.ly/3uoUa0c


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