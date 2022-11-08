Jews Planning on Igniting Dirty Bomb in New York or Ukraine

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The Dirty Bomb is a Jewish Land Grab
Geo-Strategic Realpolitik Intelligence Series for Military, Intelligence, investigators and Journalists.
This is the big picture on one important aspect of the coming Jewish dirty bomb attacks on a US city and Ukraine.