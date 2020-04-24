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Peaceful Assembly Demonstration Protesting COVID-19 - Washington State Capital - April 19, 2020
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37 views • April 24, 2020
The massive Peaceful Assembly Demonstration Protest at the Washington State Capital, Sunday, April 19, 2020, from 1 pm to 3 pm. There were between 3,000 to 4,000 people who showed up to protest against and "Do Something" about the COVID-19 global scam of lies and the suppressive actions by the Washington State governor. Many thousands of these protesters were on foot (carrying signs and flags and chanting) and thousands of people were continually driving by for 3 hours honking and waving flags... It was a HUGE win for all of the protestors who had the Courage and Personal Integrity to attend this event and protest the statewide "business shutdown" and violate both the "stay at home" and the "social distancing" un-constitutional orders by the Governor. They were all so proud to Stand Up, Cry Out and Demand their Constitutional Freedoms and Rights, both Federal and State! We encourage all USA Freedom Lovers & Fighters in all 50 States to do the same ASAP!
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