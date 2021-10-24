© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spiritual Message Circle 11Sept2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • October 24, 2021
Receive Messages, Guidance and Healing with a Panel of Goldylocks Productions' Spiritual Professionals in this Live Virtual Event. A minimum of three to a maximum of five Goldylocks Productions' Spiritual Professionals will be present at each Circle.
This Circle is Live Streamed to the Public. However, you must Sign Up if you would like to receive your personal message. You will come on Live, in the Studio with the Spiritual Counselors and Professionals. If you want your privacy and prefer not to be on with video, you can come on air with just your audio.
Prior to going Live, you can purchase your Message time slot from the Goldylocks Productions website. Joining the Live Studio Instructions, Purchasing Instructions, Terms and Conditions are located: http://www.goldylocksproductionsct.com/Spiritual-Message-Circles.html
Once we are Live, for those who did not sign up or prepay, you can receive a shorter message by making a $5 minimum (USD) Donation via SuperChat/SuperSticker on YouTube OR Donate via the Rumble Rant on Rumble (Click on the money bag with a $ sign icon to use this feature) OR via Goldylocks Productions’ on Venmo. The shorter messages will be given after the prepaid messages have been delivered.
Donate via Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/GoldylocksProductions
This Circle is Live Streamed to the Public. However, you must Sign Up if you would like to receive your personal message. You will come on Live, in the Studio with the Spiritual Counselors and Professionals. If you want your privacy and prefer not to be on with video, you can come on air with just your audio.
Prior to going Live, you can purchase your Message time slot from the Goldylocks Productions website. Joining the Live Studio Instructions, Purchasing Instructions, Terms and Conditions are located: http://www.goldylocksproductionsct.com/Spiritual-Message-Circles.html
Once we are Live, for those who did not sign up or prepay, you can receive a shorter message by making a $5 minimum (USD) Donation via SuperChat/SuperSticker on YouTube OR Donate via the Rumble Rant on Rumble (Click on the money bag with a $ sign icon to use this feature) OR via Goldylocks Productions’ on Venmo. The shorter messages will be given after the prepaid messages have been delivered.
Donate via Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/GoldylocksProductions
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.