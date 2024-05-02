Six Important Victories - A Revival of America's Fighting Spirit

May 1, 2024 - The political and cultural landscape is frightening. Trump’s New York trial is out of control, with the rule of law being turned on its head, college faculty joining students to shut down campuses and make them a Jewish no-go zone, and Joe Biden keeps issuing destructive policies. It is a strange time to be alive. However, there are several reasons to be optimistic.
