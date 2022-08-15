Nunes: Shifting media narratives are key to unraveling Mar-a-Lago raid

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Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes and Kash Petal discusse the unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago undertaken by the Biden admin FBI and its ties to the Russia collusion hoax, on ‘Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,’ August 14, 2022.