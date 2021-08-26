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Greg calls for complete, top-to-bottom overhaul of the U.S. armed forces' leaders
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10 views • August 26, 2021
'WE BLEW IT': Greg Kelly calls for a complete, top-to-bottom overhaul of the U.S. armed forces' leaders. "The culture has been corrupted - possibly because the Pentagon is so close to 'the swamp.'" - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
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