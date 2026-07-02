Every single home will be given to someone who broke into the UK illegally...Stoke on tern Shropshire

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England had better start valuing their birthright or it will be completely stolen from them!
This is part of the brand new estate they've given entirely to illegal migrants
Every single home will be given to someone who broke into the UK illegally
Absolute insanity
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