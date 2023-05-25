FLASHBACK FBI Persecuted HERO: Agent FEDS Framed Joe Occhipinti Who FOUGHT Crime & Drug Operations

Stew Peters Show





The FBI has betrayed the American people.

Former FBI agent Joe Occhipinti is here to talk about how he was persecuted and framed by the FBI.

In 1988 the Justice Department targeted Joe Occhipinti for exposing a politically powerful drug cartel implicated in the murder of a New York City police officer.

During the investigation of the murdered officer Joe identified a Dominican drug cartel that was running an organized crime operation out of bodegas.

However, foreign drug lords had amassed large amounts of political power by buying off officials.

The same thing is happening today with Mexican drug cartels and is one of the reasons securing the border is such a giant political hurdle.

During the course of the investigation Joe Occhipinti exposed that U.S. attorneys from the southern district of New York attended drug and sex parties funded by the cartel.

In order to cover up the truth Joe was framed with phony federal civil rights violations.

After his conviction in a phony kangaroo court Joe was sent to a maximum security prison and placed with the same Dominican drug smugglers he used to investigate.

Oftentimes these crime syndicates are protected by U.S. intelligence agencies.

Thanks to honest journalists who exposed that Joe Occhipinti was framed the American people were outraged and on his side.

He was given executive clemency by President George HW Bush in the 90s and he was granted a full pardon by President Donald Trump in 2020.

In a sea of corruption we must honor and remember heroic police officers like Joe Occhipinti.

Read more about how the FBI framed him by getting his book at https://www.amazon.com/Framed-I-Never-Stood-Chance/dp/1638745498

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

