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How to Grow Okra from seeds to harvest
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45 views • April 30, 2020
In the video I show you how to grow Okra in my vegetable garden. It is growing pretty well and I harvest many time already. I do like eating raw.. it is pretty good for health ... I wish everyone should have their own garden and enjoy life.
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