2025-2-22 I don't want to be me anymore
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
43 views • 2 months ago

no control alt delete with the Father, no reboot - but a total delete, and a 2nd chance at life to choose Him



When you hate yourself enough, when in your heart you hate the world enough, when in your heart you don't like the people, don't want to be like them, are repulsed in your heart by them, their speech, their fakeness, their spirit....when you are done with your rebooting your life only to get the same results, or a close version of the same things again, and you have grown sick it all........

In that moment, HE can come to you, HE can heal you of what ails you, and HE can set you free of that that binds you, (and christ Yahusha's sacrifice of himself on the cross for us has made this all possible); and in this moment, everything can change for you...

but...then you must follow Him and be separated, and come out! Follow on to know, and you will know, but return by the way that you have come, and it would have been better for you to never had been given the chance. Comprehend the seriousness of what I am saying. But, know, that it exists, in the spirit, for them who, in their spirit and heart, are ready to leave the world behind. 

Praise Yahuah!




spiritrebootcome outleave the world behindcontrol alt deleteseek the father
