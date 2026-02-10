BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Clawdbot AI Malware Just Took Control of MILLIONS of Computers
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48198 followers
2388 views • 19 hours ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Claude Bot Malware Incident Overview (0:00)

- Rise and Fall of Claude Bot (1:43)

- Malicious Attacks and Exposure (4:07)

- Malicious Skills and Renaming Fiasco (6:07)

- Global Impact and Potential Culprits (8:57)

- Lessons Learned and Future Implications (11:16)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com

▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html


Watch more exclusive videos here:

🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews


Follow us on all our social platforms:

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore


Recent News
A new front in the economic war: Lavrov accuses U.S. of targeting global energy control

A new front in the economic war: Lavrov accuses U.S. of targeting global energy control

Willow Tohi
FBI investigation finds no evidence of Epstein sex trafficking ring for elite clients, despite public speculation

FBI investigation finds no evidence of Epstein sex trafficking ring for elite clients, despite public speculation

Kevin Hughes
Nationwide redistricting arms race escalates as states scramble to redraw House maps ahead of 2026 elections

Nationwide redistricting arms race escalates as states scramble to redraw House maps ahead of 2026 elections

Kevin Hughes
Russia warns of full-scale military response if provoked as NATO escalates tensions

Russia warns of full-scale military response if provoked as NATO escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
The Trump Effect: How his war on globalism exposed the elites&#8217; endgame

The Trump Effect: How his war on globalism exposed the elites’ endgame

Belle Carter
&#8220;Maximum pressure&#8221; backfires? U.S. sanctions crush Iran&#8217;s economy, fuel protests – but at what cost?

“Maximum pressure” backfires? U.S. sanctions crush Iran’s economy, fuel protests – but at what cost?

Belle Carter
