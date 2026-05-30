🤡US Treasury Sect. Bessent says a portrait of Trump could be placed on a new $250 bill

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US Treasury Secretary Bessent confirmed that a portrait of Trump could be placed on a new $250 bill. A corresponding bill is being considered in Congress.
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Federal law strictly prohibits living individuals from appearing on U.S. currency. The tradition dates back to 1866, when Congress passed a law specifically banning living people on U.S. banknotes after a government official placed his own portrait on a fractional currency note.