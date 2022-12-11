Financial, healthcare interests guilty of “premeditated murder” of millions - Dr. David Martin

In this fast-paced interview from November’s Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City, Utah, TNA senior editor Bill Jasper talks with Dr. David Martin about his film American Revolution; about the little-known history of America’s founding and the “unseen hand” behind our economic systems; and about the role of that unseen hand in “the readiness of Americans to accept Covid.”

Martin explains how the money interests used financial incentives to corrupt the political system, delving into the rise of the Federal Reserve, the J.P. Morgan interests, the investigations of the early 1900s into the corruption of the national monetary supply, and the formation of the financial interests’ collusion with the federal government.

Dr. Martin’s organization PROSECUTE NOW is using the legal system to prosecute those responsible for the “premeditated murder” of millions of people due to Covid and the government-sponsored “treatments.” He discusses the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, the 2005 PREP Act, and the corporate liability shield that protects companies such as Pfizer, Moderna, and Gilead Sciences, and maintains that there were felonies committed in the creation of the EUAs for the injections and remdesivir.

Also talked about are the crimes of Drs. Anthony Fauci, Peter Daszak, and Ralph Baric; their roles in weaponizing the coronavirus; and their “prediction” that there would be a pandemic during the presidency of Donald Trump.

All that and much more in this fascinating interview with Dr. Martin.