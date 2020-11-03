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Agenda 21/ 2030 - Covid-19 Was The Trojan Horse
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68 views • November 03, 2020
Just look around you and compare 2019 with 2020 - do you see something different? You must have lived in a cave for the last year if you don't!
What we've seen is Agenda 21/ 2030 being kicked into action. To do that you need to get the world's humans cowering in fear, relinquish their freedoms, accept totalitarian diktats and then surrender to the grand plan that has been prepared for a VERY long time.
Welcome to the New World Order. To stop it now will require a massive wake-up or it will carry on to it's planned conclusion - to the detriment of humanity.
What we've seen is Agenda 21/ 2030 being kicked into action. To do that you need to get the world's humans cowering in fear, relinquish their freedoms, accept totalitarian diktats and then surrender to the grand plan that has been prepared for a VERY long time.
Welcome to the New World Order. To stop it now will require a massive wake-up or it will carry on to it's planned conclusion - to the detriment of humanity.
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