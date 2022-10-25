Western Democracies Rise In Applause To Terrorist Kiev Regime

Kiev turned out to be incapable of reaching a political settlement of disagreements with the pro-Russian regions of the country. It also cannot develop an offensive on the front lines and take back control of the lost territories by military means. As a result, the Kiev regime continues to wage a terrorist war against Russia and the Ukrainian population.

Kiev was warned that the price to pay for the ongoing terrorist attacks will be high. Moscow’s threats have not stopped the terrorist regime, but have so far significantly reduced the scale of its attacks.

Most recently, on October 24, an explosion damaged a railway track and several wagons in the Bryansk region. As a result of the sabotage, the railway line connecting Belarus and Russia through the Gomel region was temporarily stopped.

Most of the terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime are carried out in the regions that it is allegedly trying to save from the Russian “occupiers”. Today, the West declared Kiev as the main fighter for democracy; but they turn a blind eye on its terrorist style of warfare. The main targets for saboteurs coordinated by the Ukrainian services are political officials, activists and journalists working in the regions which came under Russian control.

On the morning of October 25, a terrorist attack hit the regional TV Company in the city of Melitopol. A car filled with explosives was blown up near the building, severely damaging the facility.

Earlier, on October 20, Ukrainian forces fired 12 rockets at a civilian ferry crossing in Kherson. As a result, four civilians were killed, including two journalists.

Kiev is weak on the battlefield but waged an effective informational war against Russia. The killing of civilians who cover the truth in the war-torn country has been one of the main priorities of the “Democratic” regime in Ukraine for many years, and remains so to this day.

Such impunity and encouragement from the West have led to mass executions of innocent civilians by Ukrainian Nazis.

On October 24, Ukrainian nazis fired at three civilians in a car in the Kherson region. As a result, one person was killed, two were severely wounded.

The massacres of civilians, whom they allegedly protect, have become the official policy of the Kiev regime. There is information that Ukraine is at the final stage of preparing sabotage with a dirty nuclear bomb. The information has the highest level of reliability, which has led to unprecedented diplomatic activity of the Russian top leadership in order to prevent an act of nuclear terrorism. At the same time, Europe and the US rise in applause to the leader of the Nazi regime and sacrifice their own well-being to donate to his army and fan the fires of war.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT