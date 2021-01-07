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America in Bible Prophecy: Who is the Man 666?
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223 views • January 07, 2021
In this presentation we examine the two horned beast of Revelation 13:11-18 and identify America in prophecy and its role in enforcing the image of the beast, a system of false worship that will replicate the church-state rule of the Dark Ages. The identity of the false prophet and the man 666 who will make this happen are identified. For more details about the man 666 and the role of communism in Bible prophecy, please view the following presentations.
The man 666, who is he?: https://youtu.be/ZDU7pt0aS3o
Communism identified in Bible prophecy: https://www.brighteon.com/3c14369b-e439-482c-b192-5efe69edd024
The man 666, who is he?: https://youtu.be/ZDU7pt0aS3o
Communism identified in Bible prophecy: https://www.brighteon.com/3c14369b-e439-482c-b192-5efe69edd024
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