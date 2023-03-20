Trump And Putin To The Slammer?

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
In what increasingly looks like the politicization of justice, last week saw the International Criminal Court (not recognized by the US) indict Russian president Vladimir Putin for allegedly sending children out of the Ukraine war zone and this week former President Donald Trump says he may be arrested and charged with a "crime" that looks very shaky. Also today: US says "no ceasefire" for Ukraine. And finally...about that drone.
