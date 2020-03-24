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David Icke Reviews Living In A Quantum Computer Universe - April 5, 2016
Galactic Connection
Galactic Connection
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27 views • March 24, 2020
Alexandra Meadors teams up with David Icke for an illuminating interview on the body as a biological computer and how we have been lead astray through experiencing only our five sense reactions and problems. David discusses how we can remove ourselves from the fake reality of an actual quantum computer universe by expanding our frequency and reviewing the deception of our 5 sense perceptions.
Keywords
immune systemawakeningdeceptionperceptionaiconsciousnessvibrationpoliticiansrealityillusionprogrammingawarenessreptilianspsychopathsquantum healingbloodlinessmart technologyphantom selfcomputer virusbiological computer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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