48 - God Working With Us! - Interview with Serge Da Rosa

Many people today are waiting on God to do something, praying day and night that God would intervene. Now he definitely does and can, however tonight we want to discuss a few things and one of those things being: GOD WANTS TO WORK WITH US!
Connect more, get on my email list, check out my book and more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.