#48 - God Working With Us! - Interview with Serge Da Rosa
Resistance Chicks
Published 16 hours ago

Many people today are waiting on God to do something, praying day and night that God would intervene. Now he definitely does and can, however tonight we want to discuss a few things and one of those things being: GOD WANTS TO WORK WITH US!

Connect more, get on my email list, check out my book and more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

civil war2nd amendmentmilitiapreparedgun ranges1st right to defend yourself

