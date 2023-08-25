The Wing & Landing Gear - of Legacy Embraer private jet belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin (Wagner PMC) were found nearly 2 miles from the Crash Site.

The wing and landing gear of Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet were found 3 kilometers from the crash site.
ㅤParts of the aircraft were taken from the Ladyzhenka River, not far from the Kuzhenkino railway station. ㅤ
The jet literally fell apart while still in the air.
