All Of My Memories - Distant Haze (Official Lyric Video)

A song about missing a loved one who has passed away.



All of My Memories – by Distant Haze

It hasn't been the same since you've been gone

It's only been 2 years but it feels so long

Since I saw you smile, since I heard you cry

I still wonder why



The leaves fell down all around me

The stars stopped shining down on me

I still wonder if you can see

That you're in all of my memories



I'm still waiting for you to walk through the door

And I just can't take this anymore

Why'd you have to go, couldn't you have stayed

To wipe my tears away