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All Of My Memories - Distant Haze (Official Lyric Video)
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A song about missing a loved one who has passed away.
All of My Memories – by Distant Haze
It hasn't been the same since you've been gone
It's only been 2 years but it feels so long
Since I saw you smile, since I heard you cry
I still wonder why
The leaves fell down all around me
The stars stopped shining down on me
I still wonder if you can see
That you're in all of my memories
I'm still waiting for you to walk through the door
And I just can't take this anymore
Why'd you have to go, couldn't you have stayed
To wipe my tears away
All of My Memories – by Distant Haze
It hasn't been the same since you've been gone
It's only been 2 years but it feels so long
Since I saw you smile, since I heard you cry
I still wonder why
The leaves fell down all around me
The stars stopped shining down on me
I still wonder if you can see
That you're in all of my memories
I'm still waiting for you to walk through the door
And I just can't take this anymore
Why'd you have to go, couldn't you have stayed
To wipe my tears away
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