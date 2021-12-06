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A big scandal erupted in Slovenia yesterday
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85 views • December 06, 2021
BOOM MUST WATCH: A big scandal erupted in Slovenia yesterday, and today all of Slovenia is talking about vaccinations. The head nurse of the University Medical Center, a clinical center in Ljubljana, who takes care of receiving the vials and manages everything, quit her job, went out in front of the cameras and took out the vials of vaccines. Codes on the bottles, each containing 1, 2 or 3 digits of the code, and then explained the meaning of those digits.
Number 1 is placebo, saline.
Number 2 is the classic bottle of RNA.
Number 3 is the RNA core that contains an oncology gene associated with an adenovirus that promotes cancer. For these bottles, the number 3 indicates that people who received them within 2 years will have soft tissue cancer.
She says that she personally witnessed the injection of all politicians and tycoons, and they all received the number 1 injection.
Number 1 is placebo, saline.
Number 2 is the classic bottle of RNA.
Number 3 is the RNA core that contains an oncology gene associated with an adenovirus that promotes cancer. For these bottles, the number 3 indicates that people who received them within 2 years will have soft tissue cancer.
She says that she personally witnessed the injection of all politicians and tycoons, and they all received the number 1 injection.
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