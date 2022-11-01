China Wants To ‘Speed Up’ Its Seizure of Taiwan, Blinken Says

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https://gnews.org/articles/500606
Summary：10/26/2022 Blinken: China wants to ‘speed up’ its seizure of Taiwan. We've seen that manifested in actions that China has taken, including with various military maneuvers in Taiwan Straits, the deployment of forces, etc. This should be a concern for the whole world. Because if it is disrupted, there is a significant impact on the world economy.