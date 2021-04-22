Nancy Pelosi Prays To George Floyd As She Enshrines Him As The Saint Who Willingly Laid Down His Life In The Racism Religion

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The Left is so out of touch, that nothing is sacred, and nothing has to be real, just used to further the cause. For them, there is no fear of God, just concepts to be used to promote insanity at any cause, as long as it will bring down America. God help us!!! Please.