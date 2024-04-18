Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GOOGLE AI IS EVIL
channel image
vjtv
17 Subscribers
47 views
Published 21 hours ago

Twenty-eight Google employees stage a sit-in at work demanding the company cancels a $1.2 billion Project Nimbus, for the Israeli govt, a cloud contract that also includes Amazon. All were fired & nine others were arrested by the police
GOOGLE AI IS EVIL

Keywords
evilgoogleis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket