Twenty-eight Google employees stage a sit-in at work demanding the
company cancels a $1.2 billion Project Nimbus, for the Israeli govt, a
cloud contract that also includes Amazon. All were fired & nine
others were arrested by the police
GOOGLE AI IS EVIL
