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Q Shaman Prison Interview - One Year Later - Political Prisoner? in Solitary Confinement - Jan. 6, 2022
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222 views • January 09, 2022
Thanks to Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan so I could share/mirror this interview so others could view.
Q Shaman aka Jake Angeli - Prison Interview
https://youtu.be/Xwdkng6ZGp8
In this Jan 6 special we get a call from the Q Shaman (aka Jake Angeli) who is currently serving a 41 month prison sentence for his involvement in the Capitol Riot.
enjoy -- timestamps are below.
Intro and prison conditions: 0:00 - 05:34
What is a shaman?: 05:34 - 11:52
What catalysed you to get involved in politics?: 11:52 - 16:22
Where does trump fit into this whole thing? (Q): 16:22 - 19:33
Adrenochrome and elite bloodlines: 16:22 - 24:48
Blood libel, anti-semitism Satan/Saturn worship: 24:48 - 26:55
Qanon, the storm. What did Q do? What happens now?: 26:55 - 29:24
Qanon, the storm. Was Q a psyop?: 29:24 - 33:00
Jan 6th, should have Trump have done more?: 33:00 - 34:37
Media portrayal of Q Shaman as Antifa: 34:37 - 35:33
What everyone should to directly effect change: 35:33 - 37:44
What do you think about violent elements that use the cover of mass movements to do violence?: 37:44 - 39:57
Do you have any regrets?: 39:57 - 41:13
How do you think you'll be remembered by history?: 41:13 - 41:23
Channel 5 and Q Shaman album drop: 41:23 - 42:50
I cant believe your lawyer said you were retarded: 42:50 - 43:36
What media outlets do you trust?: 43:36 - 43:40
Wrap up, potential other documentaries and future plans: 43:40 - 44:37
Q Shaman aka Jake Angeli - Prison Interview
https://youtu.be/Xwdkng6ZGp8
In this Jan 6 special we get a call from the Q Shaman (aka Jake Angeli) who is currently serving a 41 month prison sentence for his involvement in the Capitol Riot.
enjoy -- timestamps are below.
Intro and prison conditions: 0:00 - 05:34
What is a shaman?: 05:34 - 11:52
What catalysed you to get involved in politics?: 11:52 - 16:22
Where does trump fit into this whole thing? (Q): 16:22 - 19:33
Adrenochrome and elite bloodlines: 16:22 - 24:48
Blood libel, anti-semitism Satan/Saturn worship: 24:48 - 26:55
Qanon, the storm. What did Q do? What happens now?: 26:55 - 29:24
Qanon, the storm. Was Q a psyop?: 29:24 - 33:00
Jan 6th, should have Trump have done more?: 33:00 - 34:37
Media portrayal of Q Shaman as Antifa: 34:37 - 35:33
What everyone should to directly effect change: 35:33 - 37:44
What do you think about violent elements that use the cover of mass movements to do violence?: 37:44 - 39:57
Do you have any regrets?: 39:57 - 41:13
How do you think you'll be remembered by history?: 41:13 - 41:23
Channel 5 and Q Shaman album drop: 41:23 - 42:50
I cant believe your lawyer said you were retarded: 42:50 - 43:36
What media outlets do you trust?: 43:36 - 43:40
Wrap up, potential other documentaries and future plans: 43:40 - 44:37
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