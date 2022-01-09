Q Shaman Prison Interview - One Year Later - Political Prisoner? in Solitary Confinement - Jan. 6, 2022

Thanks to Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan so I could share/mirror this interview so others could view.Q Shaman aka Jake Angeli - Prison InterviewIn this Jan 6 special we get a call from the Q Shaman (aka Jake Angeli) who is currently serving a 41 month prison sentence for his involvement in the Capitol Riot.enjoy -- timestamps are below.Intro and prison conditions: 0:00 - 05:34What is a shaman?: 05:34 - 11:52What catalysed you to get involved in politics?: 11:52 - 16:22Where does trump fit into this whole thing? (Q): 16:22 - 19:33Adrenochrome and elite bloodlines: 16:22 - 24:48Blood libel, anti-semitism Satan/Saturn worship: 24:48 - 26:55Qanon, the storm. What did Q do? What happens now?: 26:55 - 29:24Qanon, the storm. Was Q a psyop?: 29:24 - 33:00Jan 6th, should have Trump have done more?: 33:00 - 34:37Media portrayal of Q Shaman as Antifa: 34:37 - 35:33What everyone should to directly effect change: 35:33 - 37:44What do you think about violent elements that use the cover of mass movements to do violence?: 37:44 - 39:57Do you have any regrets?: 39:57 - 41:13How do you think you'll be remembered by history?: 41:13 - 41:23Channel 5 and Q Shaman album drop: 41:23 - 42:50I cant believe your lawyer said you were retarded: 42:50 - 43:36What media outlets do you trust?: 43:36 - 43:40Wrap up, potential other documentaries and future plans: 43:40 - 44:37