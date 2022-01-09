BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Q Shaman Prison Interview - One Year Later - Political Prisoner? in Solitary Confinement - Jan. 6, 2022
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1406 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
222 views • January 09, 2022
Thanks to Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan so I could share/mirror this interview so others could view.
Q Shaman aka Jake Angeli - Prison Interview
https://youtu.be/Xwdkng6ZGp8
In this Jan 6 special we get a call from the Q Shaman (aka Jake Angeli) who is currently serving a 41 month prison sentence for his involvement in the Capitol Riot.
enjoy -- timestamps are below.

Intro and prison conditions: 0:00 - 05:34
What is a shaman?: 05:34 - 11:52
What catalysed you to get involved in politics?: 11:52 - 16:22
Where does trump fit into this whole thing? (Q): 16:22 - 19:33
Adrenochrome and elite bloodlines: 16:22 - 24:48
Blood libel, anti-semitism Satan/Saturn worship: 24:48 - 26:55
Qanon, the storm. What did Q do? What happens now?: 26:55 - 29:24
Qanon, the storm. Was Q a psyop?: 29:24 - 33:00
Jan 6th, should have Trump have done more?: 33:00 - 34:37
Media portrayal of Q Shaman as Antifa: 34:37 - 35:33
What everyone should to directly effect change: 35:33 - 37:44
What do you think about violent elements that use the cover of mass movements to do violence?: 37:44 - 39:57
Do you have any regrets?: 39:57 - 41:13
How do you think you'll be remembered by history?: 41:13 - 41:23
Channel 5 and Q Shaman album drop: 41:23 - 42:50
I cant believe your lawyer said you were retarded: 42:50 - 43:36
What media outlets do you trust?: 43:36 - 43:40
Wrap up, potential other documentaries and future plans: 43:40 - 44:37
Keywords
qanonqq anonpolitical prisonerjake angeliq shaman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Report: U.S. Voters Turning to Chatbots for Election-Related Information

Douglas Harrington
China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany&#8217;s top car supplier

China overtakes Czech Republic and Spain to become Germany’s top car supplier

Cassie B.
Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports &#8230; and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports … and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Mike Adams
Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Garrison Vance
U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign &#8220;Forever&#8221; Arctic Security Deal

U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign “Forever” Arctic Security Deal

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy