Quantum Computers & MOTB

Quantum computing and Artificial Intelligence are issues that will affect the lives of everyone on the planet as it starts being used in conjunction with a mark of the beast system.



With Quantum computers and AI, scientists and governments can do incredible computations which had not been possible before. More significantly, they can process all the biometric data of everyone on the planet and keep track of all transactions.



Although this technology promises a lot of advantages for the scientific community, we are aware that all power corrupts, especially in the hands of corrupt human beings. Quantum computers are an important piece of the puzzle in understanding how the Mark of the Beast prophecy, written 2000 years ago can be implemented within our lifetime.



1. The Scary Future of America! (2019-2020) by JASON A

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2. Muslims go crazy at Canadian Preacher by Jason Burns

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