Evilfeast - Mysteries of the Nocturnal Forest (2004) (PL) (FHD)

Evilfeast @ Old Legend Productions https://www.oldlegend.eu/
Black Metal Atmosphérique Ambiant Épique
I - Ode To A Rising Fullmoon (Intro) 00:00
II - Immerse Into Cold Mist 03:37
III - Thy Woods Are Sacred 10:49
IV - Towards The Funeral Winternight Landscape 19:24
V - Solitude Apotheosis 29:20
VI - Descending Winds Of Holocaust 32:18
VII - The Black Heavens Open 39:54
VIII - Morbid Rejoice 49:08
IX - Desolate Fields Left (Outro) 56:14
