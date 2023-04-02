Tel Aviv - Despite Netanyahu's Retreat, the Protests have Not Gone Away - More than 150 Thousand people turned out to Rally only in Tel Aviv, Saturday.

"This is the first major protest since Netanyahu announced the suspension of judicial reform": Despite Netanyahu's retreat, the protests have not gone away - the central streets in Tel Aviv are filled with demonstrators, key highways are blocked, more than 150 thousand people turned out to rally only in Tel Aviv.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.