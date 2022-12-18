Off the Grid with Thomas Massie

Thomas Massie; a man who knows what freedom is.

This documentary is a close up look at this congressman’s journey to a self-sustainable life on his eastern Kentucky farm. Being off grid gives a lot of frredom.

“My philosophy is live and let live: You don’t worry about what somebody’s doing in their holler, as long as they don’t worry about what you’re doing in your holler.” He recently tweeted that “the data shows masks don’t work.”

We need more leaders like him.



Winner of Anthem Film Festival's highly-coveted Audience Choice Award.







