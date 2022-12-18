Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Off the Grid with Thomas Massie
171 views
channel image
Awakening
Published 21 hours ago |

Thomas Massie; a man who knows what freedom is.

This documentary is a close up look at this congressman’s journey to a self-sustainable life on his eastern Kentucky farm. Being off grid gives a lot of frredom.

 “My philosophy is live and let live: You don’t worry about what somebody’s doing in their holler, as long as they don’t worry about what you’re doing in your holler.” He recently tweeted that “the data shows masks don’t work.”

We need more leaders like him.

Winner of Anthem Film Festival's highly-coveted Audience Choice Award.



Keywords
freedomfarmfarmingcongressmanoff gridthomas massiekentuckyself-sustainable

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket