“COVID vaccines ARE safe!” - Soon to be famous last words by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

31 JAN 2024. Member of British Parliament, Andrew Bridgen, says to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak:

“More than two decades ago the then Prime Minister Tony Blair misled this House by promoting and endorsing the Post Office Horizon IT system as perfect, protecting the large corporation that created it and causing untold harm and damage and misery to innocent people. Can the current Prime Minister think of anything *he* has promoted in partnership with huge businesses as safe and effective which has ultimately harmed the British people and will he use this opportunity to correct that safe and effective statement, or will he choose the same line as Tony Blair: Sit back and do nothing and let the misery just continue to pile up?”

Sunak acknowledges that the “Horizon scandal is a terrible miscarriage of justice,” but he adds, “Let me be unequivocal that the COVID vaccines ARE safe.”

Sunak must know that he is flat out lying, just like Bill Clinton knew that he was flat out lying when he said, “I did NOT have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”

ABOUT THE POST OFFICE HORIZON IT SCANDAL

Apparently the UK government introduced a new IT system for the Post Office in 1999. Due to problems in the IT system, it showed unexplained accounting shortfalls. Instead of investigating the IT system, the Post Office prosecuted innocent employees for financial crimes, with many more made bankrupt and sacked.

https://www.computerweekly.com/feature/Post-Office-Horizon-scandal-explained-everything-you-need-to-know

SOURCES

https://twitter.com/ABridgen/status/1752683386743730601

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_aGbdni7QNs

frankploegman


