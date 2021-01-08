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Flat Earth? - Flat Wrong!
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401 views • January 08, 2021
Some Flat-Earthers appear to be genuinely deluded. And others seem like fun-loving pranksters. But some of them may be deliberately trying to make Christianity look foolish. Steve Gregg, host of The Narrow Path radio program, answers a call from a man who claims to believe the earth is not a globe. Gregg pokes holes in the caller's theory, leaving it flat wrong.
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