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Would You Trust these People with Your Life?
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51 views • August 27, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, describes precisely why we cannot trust the companies making vaccines. He lists scandal after scandal and explains why he won't accept a coronavirus vaccination.
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