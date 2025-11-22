Wicked Game Chris Isaak

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎵Style Description: "An operatic ballad begins with plaintive solo guitar and sparse, evocative strings, creating a dreamy atmosphere, Orchestration swells: lush strings, subtle timpani, restrained drums, and twangy electric guitar add rockabilly flair, The dramatic melody rises unpredictably, with sweeping strings, intricate flourishes, and atmospheric backing vocals, Generous reverb expands the sound, The arrangement builds steadily, reaching a climactic, powerful high note, then dissolves into a poignant, spacious fade-out
[Pre-Chorus]
The world was on fire, and no one could save me but you
It's strange what desire will make foolish people do
I never dreamed that I'd meet somebody like you
And I never dreamed that I'd lose somebody like you
[Chorus]
No, I don't wanna fall in love (This world is only gonna break your heart)
No, I don't wanna fall in love (This world is only gonna break your heart)
With you (With you)
(This world is only gonna break your heart)
[Verse]
What a wicked game to play
To make me feel this way
What a wicked thing to do
To let me dream of you
What a wicked thing to say
You never felt this way
What a wicked thing to do
To make me dream of you
[Chorus]
And I don't wanna fall in love (This world is only gonna break your heart)
No, I don't wanna fall in love (This world is only gonna break your heart)
With you