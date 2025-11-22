Wicked Game Chris Isaak

🎵Style Description: "An operatic ballad begins with plaintive solo guitar and sparse, evocative strings, creating a dreamy atmosphere, Orchestration swells: lush strings, subtle timpani, restrained drums, and twangy electric guitar add rockabilly flair, The dramatic melody rises unpredictably, with sweeping strings, intricate flourishes, and atmospheric backing vocals, Generous reverb expands the sound, The arrangement builds steadily, reaching a climactic, powerful high note, then dissolves into a poignant, spacious fade-out





[Pre-Chorus]

The world was on fire, and no one could save me but you

It's strange what desire will make foolish people do

I never dreamed that I'd meet somebody like you

And I never dreamed that I'd lose somebody like you





[Chorus]

No, I don't wanna fall in love (This world is only gonna break your heart)

No, I don't wanna fall in love (This world is only gonna break your heart)

With you (With you)

(This world is only gonna break your heart)





[Verse]

What a wicked game to play

To make me feel this way

What a wicked thing to do

To let me dream of you

What a wicked thing to say

You never felt this way

What a wicked thing to do

To make me dream of you





[Chorus]

And I don't wanna fall in love (This world is only gonna break your heart)

No, I don't wanna fall in love (This world is only gonna break your heart)

With you