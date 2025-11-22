BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wicked Game Chris Isaak
wolfburg
wolfburg
19 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 1 day ago

🎵Style Description: "An operatic ballad begins with plaintive solo guitar and sparse, evocative strings, creating a dreamy atmosphere, Orchestration swells: lush strings, subtle timpani, restrained drums, and twangy electric guitar add rockabilly flair, The dramatic melody rises unpredictably, with sweeping strings, intricate flourishes, and atmospheric backing vocals, Generous reverb expands the sound, The arrangement builds steadily, reaching a climactic, powerful high note, then dissolves into a poignant, spacious fade-out


[Pre-Chorus]

The world was on fire, and no one could save me but you

It's strange what desire will make foolish people do

I never dreamed that I'd meet somebody like you

And I never dreamed that I'd lose somebody like you


[Chorus]

No, I don't wanna fall in love (This world is only gonna break your heart)

No, I don't wanna fall in love (This world is only gonna break your heart)

With you (With you)

(This world is only gonna break your heart)


[Verse]

What a wicked game to play

To make me feel this way

What a wicked thing to do

To let me dream of you

What a wicked thing to say

You never felt this way

What a wicked thing to do

To make me dream of you


[Chorus]

And I don't wanna fall in love (This world is only gonna break your heart)

No, I don't wanna fall in love (This world is only gonna break your heart)

With you

Keywords
creating a dreamy atmospheresubtle timpanievocative stringsan operatic ballad begins with plaintive solo guitar and sparseorchestration swells lush stringsrestrained drumsand twangy electric guitar add rockabilly flairthe dramatic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy