🚨 DOCTOR'S WARNING: mRNA vaccines causing unexplained strokes in healthy adults
💬 "[A patient] has got a history, you know, non-smoker, not diabetic. And then basically they're told 'We don't know why this happened.' Because he's got clean carotids, clean coronaries," says Dr. Richard Urso, who treats 14,000 patients/year.
According to Urso:
♦️ 70% of patients now refuse COVID boosters
♦️ Lipid nanoparticles travel to brain/bone marrow → long-term inflammation
♦️ mRNA design flaws: "Wide distribution + prolonged activity = medical disaster"
💬 "It's bad medicine. And I also kind of go over the thing with patients all the time about respiratory viruses being short-lived. Basically, if you get a vaccine and you're over 50, you’ve trained your T cells and other immune system cells that are not going to be renewed to chase a ghost that doesn't exist," he concludes.