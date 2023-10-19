"Light Medicine" and Using Laser Energetics to Heal the Body

Have you ever heard of laser technology to promote recovery for chronic health issues caused by nutrient deficiencies, toxin overload, and even cancer? Dr. Michael Karlfeldt explains briefly how "light medicine" can be used safely and quickly to encourage the body to use its resources for natural healing.
Learn More at
www.theKarlfeldtCenter.com
