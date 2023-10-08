Create New Account
BREAKING: Israel at War | The Caroline Glick Show IN - FOCUS
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
927 Subscribers
41 views
Published Yesterday

Posted 8October2023:

In the wake of Hamas’s invasion of Israel on Saturday morning, Caroline Glick provides a rundown of what has happened to date, and shares some thoughts on the meaning of the war and the only way that it can end with Israel and its people safe.

Keywords
iranobamaisraelwarbidenhamascaroline glick

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket