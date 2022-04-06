© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last night in Sweden Part 15
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • April 06, 2022
https://www.vaken.se/i-en-foi-rapport-menar-man-att-samhallssystemet-i-sverige-hotas-av-desinformation-konspirationsteorier-och-korruptionsanklagelser/
Researchers at the Total Defence Research Institute express concern that broader segments of the population are losing confidence in society and government. A new FOI report goes so far as to suggest that the entire current social system in Sweden is threatened by "disinformation, conspiracy theories and accusations of corruption".
The presentation of the report, entitled "Democratic Security: An Anthology", argues that "social solidarity is under threat" - from both domestic actors and foreign powers - and that these are trying to "lower confidence in society and Swedish democracy".
It is also concerned that corruption is being highlighted as a serious social problem in Sweden, which it believes may even be a bigger problem than corruption itself.
The researchers also express particular concern that the Swedish people will lose further confidence in the Swedish state and its authorities, arguing that "conspiratorial narratives" can be used to "erode confidence in authorities" or "create uncertainty and insecurity" and even "feed extremism". Among the beliefs, which are said to be unfounded conspiracy theories, are that there is a population exchange of indigenous people in Sweden and other Western countries, the World Economic Forum's vision of "The Great Reset" and that covid restrictions have been used as a means of subduing and controlling the population.
Researchers at the Total Defence Research Institute express concern that broader segments of the population are losing confidence in society and government. A new FOI report goes so far as to suggest that the entire current social system in Sweden is threatened by "disinformation, conspiracy theories and accusations of corruption".
The presentation of the report, entitled "Democratic Security: An Anthology", argues that "social solidarity is under threat" - from both domestic actors and foreign powers - and that these are trying to "lower confidence in society and Swedish democracy".
It is also concerned that corruption is being highlighted as a serious social problem in Sweden, which it believes may even be a bigger problem than corruption itself.
The researchers also express particular concern that the Swedish people will lose further confidence in the Swedish state and its authorities, arguing that "conspiratorial narratives" can be used to "erode confidence in authorities" or "create uncertainty and insecurity" and even "feed extremism". Among the beliefs, which are said to be unfounded conspiracy theories, are that there is a population exchange of indigenous people in Sweden and other Western countries, the World Economic Forum's vision of "The Great Reset" and that covid restrictions have been used as a means of subduing and controlling the population.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.