End Times Prophecy: Pope & Putin in Russia, Is Garabandal correct?

Dr. Taylor Marshall





Streamed live Feb 2, 2023





Conchita, the visionary of Garabandal, said: “The Pope will go to Russia, to Moscow. As soon as he returns to the Vatican, hostilities will break out in different parts of Europe.” In this video, we'll discuss Garabandal's prophecy regarding the end times and the Pope's visit to Moscow, Russia. We'll be looking at the latest from Pope Francis and Russia's President Putin, as well as this lesser-known prophecy from the small town of Garabandal in Spain. Is Garabandal correct in saying that the pope in Russia signals the end times?





