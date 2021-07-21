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ATTORNEY SUES C.D.C, OVER 45,000 DEATHS WITHIN 3 DAYS OF RECIEVING CV-19 VAX.
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51 views • July 21, 2021
Attorney Thomas Renz filed a lawsuit against the C.D.C., for under reporting deaths from the covid vaccine. VAERS, one of over 10 agencies where the deaths from vaccines are supposed to be reported, according to a whistle blower, has recieved notice over 45,000 deaths within 3 days of taking the covid vaccine. According to Renz Americans are being lied to about the death rate from the vaccine and the effectivness which he says is only 1%. This should make Americans wonder What is the real reason they are pushing the vaccine? Is it part of Agenda 2, Agenda 30, and depopulating the earth? Is it about the money people like Fauchi, Bill Gates and George Soros can make? Why are employers making it mandatory you take a vaccine that does not have FDA approval, even though it is illeagle and unconstitutional? We also found a link to the Biden family making profit off of covid.
We start the show with a discussion about shootings in Washington, D.C. and how well defunding the police is working there. NOT!
Also the story of Olivia Sandor who dreamed of going to BYU Hawaii, and had her dreams cushed when an unconstitutional state law requiring her to have a Covid vaccine stopped her from being able to attend. She lost 200,000 dollars in scholarships over it. She had taken another vaccine and it caused her to have Gyan Berry Syndrom (Also a side effect of Covid and the vaccine) and temporiallly paralized her. The risk for her is too great to take the vaccine according to her doctors.
Included is the argument between Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Fauchi where Fauchi goes against his own discription of Gain of Function Studies trying to cover his crimes against humanity.
There is also an update on the dry domestic wells in Lassen County, California. and Klamath County, Oregon. These people are in desperatte need of water to drink. Their states,and counties have done nothing to help them. Aquifer levels are droping art a rate of 3 feet a day in Klamath. Both communities need water now. This is a health, and life or dath issue for these people. A gift of four dollars will provide somone at least two gallo9ns of water to drink. To donate to either relief fund go to the links below. All money cololect is designated to go directly to purchasing water for people with dry wells. Also your donations are 100% tax deductable.
Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765
Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;source=url
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
We start the show with a discussion about shootings in Washington, D.C. and how well defunding the police is working there. NOT!
Also the story of Olivia Sandor who dreamed of going to BYU Hawaii, and had her dreams cushed when an unconstitutional state law requiring her to have a Covid vaccine stopped her from being able to attend. She lost 200,000 dollars in scholarships over it. She had taken another vaccine and it caused her to have Gyan Berry Syndrom (Also a side effect of Covid and the vaccine) and temporiallly paralized her. The risk for her is too great to take the vaccine according to her doctors.
Included is the argument between Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Fauchi where Fauchi goes against his own discription of Gain of Function Studies trying to cover his crimes against humanity.
There is also an update on the dry domestic wells in Lassen County, California. and Klamath County, Oregon. These people are in desperatte need of water to drink. Their states,and counties have done nothing to help them. Aquifer levels are droping art a rate of 3 feet a day in Klamath. Both communities need water now. This is a health, and life or dath issue for these people. A gift of four dollars will provide somone at least two gallo9ns of water to drink. To donate to either relief fund go to the links below. All money cololect is designated to go directly to purchasing water for people with dry wells. Also your donations are 100% tax deductable.
Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765
Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=4AYDCFTXAB9T8&;source=url
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
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