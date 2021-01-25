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Coronavirus SLAVery of the Chitta | [OZ][ARK] and [V]-Nous Control System Reset w/ Christ Yoga & Tao
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
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59 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 4/16/2020 to YouTube►

#Bioweapon #2020YearZero #FollowTheYellowBrickRoad

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Resources -

Chitta, & the NOUS:
https://www.spirit-animals.com/cheetah-symbolism/
https://www.ananda.org/yogapedia/chitta/
https://www.britannica.com/topic/nous

Clif High:
https://youtu.be/DbKOp--Vzs8
https://youtu.be/C1KndgAMFbY
https://youtu.be/QzqX_1uWz4Y
https://youtu.be/fC81L0JyRnI

Steganography:
https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography

LAMBDA:
https://mythologian.net/lambda-symbol-meaning-greek-lambda-sign-uses/

8th Sphere:
https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA254/English/RSP1973/19151018p01.html

'Prepare for Ultimate Gaslighting' Article: https://forge.medium.com/prepare-for-the-ultimate-gaslighting-6a8ce3f0a0e0

JP Morgan Reporting:
https://www.jpmorgan.com/global/research/2020-covid19-recession-recovery
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/will-companies-in-the-dow-report-earnings-as-usual-despite-covid-19-disruptions-or-delay-them-because-they-can-2020-03-31
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/dimon-warns-severe-recession-jpm-profit-plunge-7-year-low-billions-covid-linked-credit

FOXDIE & THEBES/THIEVES:
https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/FOXDIE
https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/Vocal_cord_parasite
https://experienceastronomy.com/paradox-in-the-sky-the-myth-of-the-teumessian-fox-and-laelaps/
https://riordan.fandom.com/wiki/Teumessian_Fox
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3310127/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sacred_Band_of_Thebes
https://www.hep6.com/fox-symbolism-facts-meaning-totem-spirit-power-animal/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_quick_brown_fox_jumps_over_the_lazy_dog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jofNR_WkoCE

Elvis:
https://historydaily.org/the-day-elvis-helped-fight-polio
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/elvispresley/hounddog.html

Joseph Farrell:
https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/04/trump-time-to-mine-the-moon-while-observatories-close/
https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/04/another-strange-corona-virus-connection-theranos/

Bruce Lipton:
https://youtu.be/SO0kKCkzemg
https://youtu.be/SO1uV-QB5Xk

20 pound Note, Wheel Tarot / Bat Quarter:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClUFVu4ZRcI
http://tarot-study.info/articles/the-wheel-of-fortune/
https://circumsolatious.blogspot.com/2010/03/zodiac-sphinx-and-key-to-cosmic-order.html
https://www.usmint.gov/coins/coin-medal-programs/america-the-beautiful-quarters/national-park-of-american-samoa

Vitamin C against Covid-19:
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0027114

ZeroHedge Articles:
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/wimbledon-just-got-paid-141-million-pandemic-insurance-theyve-been-paying-last-17-years
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/african-locust-outbreak-returns-second-wave-approximately-20-times-larger

Surveillance State Articles:
https://www.news-daily.com/news/world_nation/ankle-monitors-ordered-for-louisville-kentucky-residents-exposed-to-covid-19-who-refuse-to-stay/article_8620c31a-7136-55d2-9384-cee1c9229d55.html
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11320198/coronavirus-5g-conspiracy-theory-masts/
https://www.axios.com/apple-google-team-up-on-coronavirus-contact-tracing-6579b80f-f348-4c8e-ac87-d823b9abb4fb.html

OZARK (MISSOURI), Mason & Dixon:
https://gointothestory.blcklst.com/analysis-back-to-the-future-and-the-wizard-of-oz-b62e201b21cc
https://www.history.com/topics/abolitionist-movement/missouri-compromise
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVAYBvuGB8A&;t=1985s
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oz_the_Great_and_Powerful
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lake_of_the_Ozarks
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Land_of_Uz
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Madrid_Seismic_Zone
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madrid_Codex_(Maya)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dresden_Codex
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Missouri
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nwoxa7d_Rhs&;t=384s
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeane_Dixon
https://uniqueatpenn.wordpress.com/2012/09/26/the-transit-of-venus-2/

C-19 / Comet:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C/2019_Y4_(ATLAS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PrPDU4JpItU
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kairos

Israeli Mistake?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iran%E2%80%93Israel_proxy_conflict
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EPNBHuu755E

Truman Show Clip:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDGmZ1VQtsw

Gigi Young - Venus Past and Future:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2suJhBmMhQ&;t=301s

Inner Light Star Trek Episode:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Inner_Light_(Star_Trek:_The_Next_Generation)

Piccolo:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piccolo_(Dragon_Ball)

Dormammu
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dormammu
Keywords
bitcoinchristmetaphysicsslaverybill gateswizard of ozmkultraresettheurgyozarkwetikobix weirroad to rootasteve jobsmerkabacovidneoplatonismv steganographyv cipheryear zerobitcoin standardwishes and rainbowsjedi contractchittav nous
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