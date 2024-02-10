That dog miraculously survived the accident, however it left him in a wheelchair for life

Pitiful Animal





Fable was a wandering dog with a disability on his hind legs

He was discovered by people while he was looking for food

People quickly informed Suki of the animal rescue organization for help

They said that the dog most likely had an accident that resulted in the broken hind legs

Fable was quite aggressive and wary, so no one could approach him, so the residents asked Suki for help.

When she arrived, the dog was lying on the ground snarling in pain, looking very pitiful

Suki felt miraculous that the boy survived the accident, however it caused many injuries on his body.

The boy could not control his urine flow, had to drag his legs to move

Seeing all that hurt Suki, she was determined to help Fable to the end

