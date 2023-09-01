Create New Account
TIME TRAVEL WITH TED MAHR; TOM PALADINO SCALAR ENERGY; FUKUSHIMA
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Hello Friends! On today’s Out of this World Radio show on Friday, September 1st, 2023 from 10 am to 1 pm Pacific Time, I will  how to time discuss time travel, followed by an interview with Tom Paladino on his wonderful scalar energy program, and an update on what’s happening in Maui and Fukushima! The show should be really Out of this World! I hope you all can listen!

I have decided to start broadcasting on Fridays from 10 am to 1 pm Pacific Time (and not on Saturdays) to expand my audience. I hope you enjoy the new time!

OTW Radio is a nonprofit listener supported radio show, and your support is really appreciated! See: www.outofthisworld1150.com If we all work together, I know we will create a much better and happier world!
With lots of love and light,
For a planet that’s happy and bright!

Ted

Host, Out of this World Radio & TV

www.outofthisworld1150.com

www.outofthisworldreadings.com

[email protected]


radiationtime travelfukushimascalar energyted mahrtom paladino

