In this special report:





Today on the Stew Peters Show, we proudly present the worldwide premiere of "These Little Ones".





Millions of children vanish each year.

83,000 each month.

2,700 a day.

115 per hour.

1 every 30 seconds.

It makes you wonder…where do they all go?





From the producers of “Watch the Water”, directors Matthew Miller Skow and Nicholas Stumphauzer tackle the dark underworld of CPS sex trafficking, elite pedophilia, and the shady death of truth seeking icon Isaac Kappy.





Get notified when the documentary drops, text STEW to tell:(833) 495-3348





Please consider supporting Warrior Bride Ministries, as they heal the wounds of victims from Satanic Ritual Abuse

https://warriorbrideministries.com/





Video Source:

https://rumble.com/v1efm0d-world-premiere-these-little-ones.html













Share this far and wide!





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

https://redpillliving.com/sleep





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





Other Links





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat