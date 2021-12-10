EU MEP Christine Anderson takes the fight to the technocratic tyrants.

This has been my mantra for the past year and a half. How do I hold myself, my feelings, my knowing while also connecting through the channels of my heart to those who would seemingly oppose me.



How do I #OwnMySelf?



Honor what is for me and not need anyone to approve, change, or validate my reality in exchange for the human compassion of this mysterious experience we all chose.



When you wobble, check in with your body. Feel that pole of light that travels from your root to your crown and the deep awareness that encases that space. Rest into it. And then melt into your open chest.



One of the great lies is that it costs us anything to truly listen and to allow another to be who they are. Only from that space can we make informed choices about where to invest our energy…❤️