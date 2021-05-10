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How the Series “Utopia” Eerily Predicted 2020
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111 views • May 10, 2021
The Amazon series “Utopia” involves a deadly pandemic, a suspicious vaccine, mind-controlled slaves, and a massive conspiracy. And it was all filmed before COVID-19. Is “Utopia” some sort of warning?
https://vigilantcitizen.com/moviesandtv/a-pandemic-a-vaccine-and-mind-control-the-prophetic-messages-of-the-series-utopia/
Time magazine does not want you to watch the series either.
What’s the fuss all about? Here’s a look at the series.
Viruses Predicted Through Symbols
The One Eyed Sign
When you hide one eye, you effectively block half of your vision. In symbolic terms, you become half-blind to the truth. By hiding one eye, celebrities symbolically “sacrifice” a vital part of their being for temporary material gain. And, since eyes are the “windows to the soul”, this gesture symbolizes the partial or total loss of one’s soul.
The omnipresence of the One-Eye sign in mass media also serves another purpose: It proves that all outlets of mass media are owned by a very small, elite group. Indeed, in order to have the same exact sign appear consistently and repeatedly across all media platforms and across the world, there needs to be a centralized source of power that forcibly makes this happen.
Think about the amount of money, power, and influence that is required to have all of these celebrities perform this specific gesture in videos and photoshoots. Now, ponder on the amount money, power, and influence that is required to have this specific sign plastered across magazine covers, movie posters, music videos and anything else that might reach the eyes of the masses.
In short, this symbol represents the global elite and all of its agenda: The debasing of the human psyche, the promotion of satanism, the normalization mind control, the normalization of transhumanism, the blurring of genders and more. The ultimate goal: Straying the masses as far away as possible from Truth, health, and balance.
https://vigilantcitizen.com/vc-resources/the-one-eye-sign-its-origins-and-occult-meaning/
https://vigilantcitizen.com/moviesandtv/a-pandemic-a-vaccine-and-mind-control-the-prophetic-messages-of-the-series-utopia/
Time magazine does not want you to watch the series either.
What’s the fuss all about? Here’s a look at the series.
Viruses Predicted Through Symbols
The One Eyed Sign
When you hide one eye, you effectively block half of your vision. In symbolic terms, you become half-blind to the truth. By hiding one eye, celebrities symbolically “sacrifice” a vital part of their being for temporary material gain. And, since eyes are the “windows to the soul”, this gesture symbolizes the partial or total loss of one’s soul.
The omnipresence of the One-Eye sign in mass media also serves another purpose: It proves that all outlets of mass media are owned by a very small, elite group. Indeed, in order to have the same exact sign appear consistently and repeatedly across all media platforms and across the world, there needs to be a centralized source of power that forcibly makes this happen.
Think about the amount of money, power, and influence that is required to have all of these celebrities perform this specific gesture in videos and photoshoots. Now, ponder on the amount money, power, and influence that is required to have this specific sign plastered across magazine covers, movie posters, music videos and anything else that might reach the eyes of the masses.
In short, this symbol represents the global elite and all of its agenda: The debasing of the human psyche, the promotion of satanism, the normalization mind control, the normalization of transhumanism, the blurring of genders and more. The ultimate goal: Straying the masses as far away as possible from Truth, health, and balance.
https://vigilantcitizen.com/vc-resources/the-one-eye-sign-its-origins-and-occult-meaning/
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