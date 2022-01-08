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Russian Orthodox Bishop, Porfiry of Ozersk, speaks out against the COVID depopulation agenda and transhumanism
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125 views • January 08, 2022
🚨🚨🚨 While our religious leaders took the bait money and closed their churches, Real Religious Leaders are speaking out against this worldwide PsyOp/Extinction Event:
Russian Orthodox Bishop, Porfiry of Ozersk, speaks out against the COVID depopulation agenda and transhumanism.
"They are planning to wipe out most of humanity, 6 billion people..."
Russian Orthodox Bishop, Porfiry of Ozersk, speaks out against the COVID depopulation agenda and transhumanism.
"They are planning to wipe out most of humanity, 6 billion people..."
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