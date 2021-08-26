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You're a Celebrity so you must know what you're talking about...Right!
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162 views • August 26, 2021
Why is it that many celebrities think they know better then the rest of us? Well, this video shows that they DON'T. Yet there are so many people who will blindly follow their advice just because they are famous.
Morgan Freeman - You say you trust the science. So show me the science, any science that shows that the mRNA jabs have any real benefit or protection against COVID. Or what about science that shows that these jabs are safe. THERE IS NO SUCH SCIENCE. But dear ole Morgan is counting on you not knowing that.
Morgan Freeman - You say you trust the science. So show me the science, any science that shows that the mRNA jabs have any real benefit or protection against COVID. Or what about science that shows that these jabs are safe. THERE IS NO SUCH SCIENCE. But dear ole Morgan is counting on you not knowing that.
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